David Archie out as vice president/president-elect of board of supervisors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite his objections, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors has voted 3-2 to remove David Archie as vice president and president-elect.

Tuesday, supervisors voted to rescind the motion to elect Archie as vice president and president-elect and then on a motion to remove him from the posts.

The measures were brought forward by board President Credell Calhoun and were supported by Supervisors Bobcat McGowan and Vern Gavin.

Supervisors Robert Graham and Archie opposed.

Archie said the measures were illegal, and that under Robert’s Rules of Order, a two-thirds vote was required to remove him from the position.

The vote came late in a marathon board of supervisors meeting, one in which Archie questioned interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler about whether he was related to board members, and after Archie said he refused to support a measure to support the city’s effort to remodel the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, on the grounds that he believed Calhoun was tied to it.

In August, city leaders approached the board, asking for support for a multi-million effort to revitalize the facility at the intersection of Pascagoula and Lamar streets.

“We don’t know anything about it... perhaps you are tied to it,” Archie said, speaking to Calhoun. “Whatever way it is, you are tied to it... I’m sure you’ve got some ties to it some kind of way.”

Previous efforts to remove Archie have been unsuccessful. In July, Archie disrupted a meeting called to remove him from the positions.

