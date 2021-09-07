Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend(Marshall Academy Baseball)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The daughter of a Holly Springs baseball coach has died after being involved in a wreck over Labor Day weekend.

The news was announced on the Marshall Academy Facebook page detailing the “terrible car accident” the Branch family endured on September 4.

Bruce Branch is the athletic director at Marshall Academy, as well as the school’s baseball coach.

His daughter, Janie, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, but succumbed to her injuries. She was 3 years old.

“Let’s stand in the gap for a huge and beloved part of our Marshall family. Our biggest little Patriot cheerleader needs all our love, and we must wrap our arms around Bruce and Abby and Britton and Wills as they face what they must face,” the Facebook post read. “Janie girl is now in the arms of Jesus. May flights of angels sing her to her rest.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family and has raised nearly $50,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Northside Dr.
JPD: 21-year-old fatally shot after car burglary
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/6/21: 101st homicide, Unemployment benefits, and Jackson State football.
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

Sept. 7 WLBT 6p
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, a Natchez man was sentenced to serve 420...
Natchez man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for multiple drug trafficking crimes
WLBT @ 5p (September 7, 2021)
WLBT at 5p (September 7, 2021)