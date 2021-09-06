WLBT’s things to know 9/4/21: 101st homicide, Unemployment benefits, and Jackson State football.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 101st homicide

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night, on Northside Dr. This marks the 101st homicide confirmed to WLBT. 21-year-old Davonta Reed was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Gregory Murray Jr. was arrested and charged with Murder.

2. Unemployment benefits

Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend. (Source: CNN)

Starting Monday, an estimated 8.9 million people will lose all unemployment benefits. A federal eviction moratorium already has expired. President Joe Biden’s administration believes the U.S. economy is strong enough not to be rattled by evictions or the drop in unemployment benefits. The end to these protections while the economic crisis persists could have a devastating impact on lower-middle class families that were barely holding on through the pandemic

3. Jackson State Football

Jackson State wide receiver Joshua Lanier (1) picks up a short gain as Florida A&M defensive back Trequan Butler (14) closes in for a tackle in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) (Jim Rassol | AP)

Jackson State University defeated Florida A&M 7-6 in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday. The Tigers, led by Coach Deion Sanders, showed grit and determination out on the field as this game came down to the fourth quarter.

