‘We know she’s looking down on us’: Evans family remembers 4-year-old

By Will Volk
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter.

Chris Wishart and Pamela Foladare are now raising their three sons without a sister after they say their daughter Addison died on Saturday.

Her parents are not sure what exactly caused this. Their daughter was in the hospital after having a second abdominal surgery.

At some point, they say Addison got COVID. She tested positive for the virus one day before her death.

Addison’s mom and dad will miss that smile.

“We know she’s looking down on us, and everyone who loves her,” they said.

For Foladare and Wishart, it’s hard to process and understand.

“It’s an empty hole in our heart, and she was amazing. She was just, I couldn’t have had a better daughter, she was everything I’d want in a daughter,” said Wishart.

They took her to the hospital a few weeks ago for colon surgery, and they say it went well.

“She was good. She was great before the surgery, and then after that, she came back home and she was great for the few days she was, and then the moment she had to be rushed back, we just knew,” they said.

They knew something was wrong. Their daughter started vomiting and could not hold down any food, so they took her back to the hospital.

They’re not sure what caused everything to go wrong.

“We just don’t know. We wish she was here. We just wish she was with us.”

But they know that smile will always be looking down on them.

We reached out to Augusta University Health, where the family says their daughter was. We’re still waiting to hear back.

The family asks you to keep them in your prayers as they deal with this loss.

