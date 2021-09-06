Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 5-year-old child has died after a car crash on Old Country Club Road in Marion. It occurred near the intersection with Highway 39 on Saturday.

Meridian police detectives said that a mother and two of her children were driving on that road when they were t-boned by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was a 17-year-old girl.

Police said the car rolled over several times, killing the 5-year-old.

The other child was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson and is in critical condition. The mother is in a Meridian hospital and in stable condition.

The 17-year-old received minor injuries. The case is still under investigation

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labarion Manuel (L) and Larika Wolfe (R)
2 arrested following Flowood Police chase into Pearl
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Northside Dr.
JPD: 21-year-old fatally shot after car burglary
Babalu’s General Manager, Kendall Anderson, said her restaurant continues to struggle with a...
Jackson restaurants still impacted by worker shortage
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/4/21: 101st homicide, Unemployment benefits, and Jackson State football.
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic...
Sanders, defense help Jackson St. beat Florida A&M 7-6

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
18-year-old in unknown condition after being found shot in Warren Co.
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday
Two left lanes are blocked on I-55 southbound at Northside Drive/Meadowbrook exit 100.
Lanes cleared on I-55 southbound at Northside Drive/Meadowbrook Exit 100