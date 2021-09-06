Sanders, defense help Jackson St. beat Florida A&M 7-6

Baby Faces
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after winning an NCAA college football game over Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders scored the only touchdown of the game and the Jackson State defense got two fourth-down stops in the closing minutes to help the Tigers beat Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sanders, the son of football hall of famer and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, was 18-of-24 passing for 221 yards and scored on a 1-yard that capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive and made it 7-3 early in the second quarter.

Florida A&M’s Jose Romo-Martinez field goals of 21 and 39 yards. The Rattlers, who played their first game in over 600 days due to complications surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, made their SWAC debut.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

