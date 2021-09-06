Baby Faces
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond is scheduled to be removed on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules

On Sept. 9 crews will remove the plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be located at the site. Crews will start installing protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., where it will remain there until all items are removed from the site. All vehicles and pedestrians can not be in the area at that time.

Map of area
Map of area(Joint Information Center)

For a list of road closures in that area, click here.

The pedestal, which is 40 feet tall, will remain in place for now until a decision is made on what to do with it.

Send it to 12 here.

