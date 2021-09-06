Baby Faces
Reservoir Patrol out in full force for Labor Day weekend with big crowds expected Monday

By Brendan Hall
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many took to the Ross Barnett Reservoir this Labor Day weekend for one last “hoorah” before the Fall season, but police are preaching safety.

Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said his crew is out in full force to make sure people are safely having fun.

“We’ve got 12 officers on patrol, including myself, and we’ve got seven that work in the campground,” Chief Dixon said. “Also, Wildlife and Fisheries is out. You have the other agencies from Madison, city of Ridgeland to Rankin County, so everybody is pretty much out.”

Officers pulled two boats and a jet ski over during my ride-along, making sure those under 12 had life jackets on, the proper safety equipment was on board, and people were slowing down in no-wake zones.

Boat traffic Sunday was a lot lighter than Chief Dixon was anticipating. But with bigger crowds expected Monday, he said his main concern is storms.

“That wind can make it rather choppy out here and make it dangerous out here,” he said. “So most definitely look out for the weather. Make sure, like we always say, you have your life jackets. That could be the difference between saving your life or somebody else’s.”

Dixon said this summer was a lot busier than the last and also challenging at times, pointing to a tragedy on the water back in July when a 17-year-old out of Brandon drowned.

“As far as that, we haven’t really seen any major tragedies or anything of that nature,” Dixon said. “It’s been pretty safe out here, and we’re thankful for that.”

The Delta variant caused record-high cases, hospitalizations, and deaths these last few months, but Dixon said it didn’t seem to keep people off the water.

“Even with the numbers rising, people would just kind of live their day-to-day life,” he said.

Even though crowds weren’t quite as big as officers were anticipating, Dixon said they’ll still have everyone out in full force just in case something happens.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

