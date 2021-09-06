Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MIAMI (Gray News) - A Florida doctor says she will stop treating patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, citing the safety of other patients and staff, as the state continues to struggle against the virus.

Dr. Linda Marraccini, a family practice physician in South Miami, says she had to make the tough decision due to the delta variant fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases. Her practice will stop serving patients in person if they are not vaccinated against the virus by Sept. 15, WTVJ reports.

“I understand that people are free to choose, but to me, it’s a problem when it affects other people,” Marraccini said.

The doctor says the decision was based on science and aims to cut down on unnecessary risk to other patients and staff.

“When it comes to the safety of others, when it comes to the fact that it’s a global health problem and community health problem, at this point, I really say that this is where it draws the line in the sand for me,” Marraccini said.

Marraccini is still giving unvaccinated patients the option for telemedicine or referrals to other doctors. She told Newsweek the response to her decision has been “99.9% favorable.”

Florida continues to struggle against COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant. More than 46,300 people have died in the state, which ranks 17th in per-capita deaths across the United States, according to the Associated Press.

However, hospitalization numbers have dropped over the past two weeks, indicating the latest surge may be easing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labarion Manuel (L) and Larika Wolfe (R)
2 arrested following Flowood Police chase into Pearl
Babalu’s General Manager, Kendall Anderson, said her restaurant continues to struggle with a...
Jackson restaurants still impacted by worker shortage
Man fatally shot around Marwood Drive in Jackson
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team
Jackson State wide receiver Joshua Lanier (1) picks up a short gain as Florida A&M defensive...
Jackson State defeats Florida A&M 7-6 in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic

Latest News

In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Transportation Security Administration agents process...
How 9/11 changed air travel: more security, less privacy
Tens of thousands of people who fled South Lake Tahoe in the teeth of a wildfire are being...
Progress made against Caldor Fire that threatened Lake Tahoe
Police say the suspects pulled up to a building and opened fire on a large group of people,...
Mother, 2 others killed in DC shooting involving 'neighborhood crews,' police say
As their vehicle filled with floodwater, 65-year-old Donald Bauer helped his wife Katherine...
Man saved wife before drowning in floodwaters from Ida