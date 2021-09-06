Baby Faces
JPD: 21-year-old fatally shot after car burglary

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Northside Dr.
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Northside Dr.(WVUE/Raycom)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night, on Northside Dr.

21-year-old Davonta Reed was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Gregory Murray Jr. was arrested and charged with Murder.

According to JPD, Murray admitted to shooting Reed because his car had been burglarized.

