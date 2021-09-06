JPD: 21-year-old fatally shot after car burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night, on Northside Dr.

21-year-old Davonta Reed was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Gregory Murray Jr. was arrested and charged with Murder.

According to JPD, Murray admitted to shooting Reed because his car had been burglarized.

