First Alert Forecast: few storms Labor Day; drier air returns late week

Lower Humidity Moves In Late Week Behind A Second Front Due In Mid-Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LABOR DAY MONDAY: Rounding out the long holiday weekend, expect an opportunity for scattered showers to kick off the day, but chances will dwindle through the afternoon hours – gradually trending partly sunny with highs in the middle 80s. The front kicking off the rain chances will slip slowly southward through the day – and stalls out. This will keep the pattern a bit unsettled for a few days. Lows will fall back to the upper 60s to lower 70s with partly clear skies.

TUESDAY: The nearby front will help to keep the weather a bit unsettled with partly sunny sky and a risk for a few showers and storms, generally S/E of Metro Jackson. Expect highs to rebound to the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon hours; lows will bottom out around 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will move toward the region by Wednesday – helping to spark a few showers and storms and usher in a drier airmass by late week. Highs will top out near 90 ahead of the front; we’ll be in the 80s for highs Thursday with mainly sunny skies and lower humidity that will be more akin to early fall. Lows late week will be in the lower to middle 60s. Gradually, we’ll rebound back into ‘normal’ territory by the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Chances for a few storms could return as early as Sunday or into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

