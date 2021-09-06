Butler County judge rules against wife seeking to have husband treated with ivermectin

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/ENQUIRER) - West Chester Hospital is not required to give a man ivermectin as a form of treatment for COVID-19, which is against the wishes of the man’s wife, Common Pleas Court Judge Michael A. Oster Jr. ruled on Labor Day.

Jeffrey Smith, 51, a patient at the hospital, was prescribed 30 mg daily doses of ivermectin by his Dr. Fred Wagshul. Smith was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July and was placed in the hospital’s intensive care unit where he remains.

He no longer has an active COVID-19 infection but continues to suffer from “severe acute respiratory distress syndrome,” UC Health said Sept. 2 in a court filing obtained by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Wagshul said in court last week he thinks ivermectin is “very, very effective” against COVID-19. As it turns out, Wagshul knew nothing about Jeffrey before prescribing the drug, he said while in court.

The hospital refused the treatment citing lack of FDA approval, but Jeffrey’s wife, Julie Smith, filed a lawsuit with the hopes that the hospital would be ordered to do the treatment.

On Aug. 23, a Butler County Judge approved an injunction requiring the hospital to follow through.

It was the injunction that eventually led the case to Judge Oster, who ruled in favor of the hospital on Monday.

Last week, Judge Oster modified the existing order against UC Health, allowing the hospital to cease treatment of Jeffrey if a “potentially life-threatening side effect does develop,” per the Enquirer.

Judge Oster based his ruling on the lack of evidence showing ivermectin is likely to succeed in treating COVID-19, documents read.

Doses of the ivermectin meant for animals can be highly toxic possibly even fatal in humans, according to the FDA. Some states are reporting increasing calls to poison control as that version of the drug flies off store shelves.

Another version of the drug in human-appropriate doses is FDA-approved for use against head lice and some skin infections.

The FDA is conducting clinical trials on this version to treat COVID-19, but currently, it has neither full FDA approval nor an emergency use authorization.

