18-year-old in unknown condition after being found shot in Warren Co.

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old is in unknown condition after being found shot over the weekend.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, just around noon on Saturday police received a 911 call about a person being shot on Ashwood Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found an 18-year-old boy lying on the ground near a vehicle. The teen appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso.

An ambulance took the victim to Merit Health River Region where he was transferred to UMMC in Jackson.

Pace said there was another 18-year-old in the vehicle at the time the victim was found on the ground. There was also a .40 caliber gun in the vehicle which had been discharged.

At this time, Pace said it doesn’t appear an altercation was the cause of the shooting, but the shooting does remain under investigation at this time.

It’s unclear which teen boy was holding the gun when it went off.

