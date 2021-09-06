13 candidates vying to become Hinds County’s next sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In two months, the fate of thirteen candidates all running to be the next sheriff of Hinds County will be in the hands of voters.

This is the biggest number of candidates for Hinds County sheriff in at least twenty years.

You hear it all the time from folks around election time: Will my vote count? And those concerns could intensify when a race has so many different candidates.

But there are also other factors to consider, too, in this shortened campaign season and special election to fill the seat of the late Sheriff Lee Vance.

“It is a concern,” said Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace. “And that’s always in every election. Some people do feel like their vote doesn’t count.”

He hopes that’s not the case on November 2 when voters head to the polls to elect a new sheriff, constable and county court judge.

“In some ways is very good news for the voters of Hinds county because they’re in store, or shall I say, we’re in store for a very spirited, special election with a lot of candidates who obviously want the job,” said political scientist Nathan Shrader.

Those thirteen candidates are Brandon Caston, Marshand Crisler, Colendula Green, Beverly Harris-Williams, Tyree Jones, Cheryl Matory, Torrence Mayfield, Leon Seals, Richard Spooner, Les Tannehill, Reginald Thompson, Eric Wall and Ather West Senior.

But Shrader says having that many people to choose from also makes it more difficult for voters to keep up with everyone’s differences and qualifications.

And they have less time to do it.

Absentee voting begins on September 20 and the election is two months away.

“They’re going to have to motivate their own base of supporters to vote in droves while also trying to reach voters who never heard of them before,” Shrader said.

Shrader also says special elections historically bring with them low turnout, but he believes that could change here because of the importance of the sheriff’s position.

“If you think about the individuals who have most recently served in that position, Malcolm McMillan, Lee Vance, Tyrone Lewis, Victor Mason. Not necessarily in order, but those are individuals that had tremendous influence in the county and in the region. And those are huge shoes to fill,” Shrader explained.

Now with this being a special election, whoever wins will serve a little more than two years in the position before having to campaign once again for a four-year term.

The position carries with it a $114,000 salary as of last year.

