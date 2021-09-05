Mississippi St. avoids La. Tech upset bid with 35-34 win

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Will Rogers threw for 370 yards and Mississippi State scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a 35-34 come-from-behind victory over Louisiana Tech in a season opener.

LA Tech trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points. But in the game’s final 12 minutes, down 20, the Bulldogs regained their offensive composure.

Tech kicker Caleb Phillips missed a 46-yard field goal attempt in the game’s final seconds to complete the comeback.

Rogers was 39-for-47 with three touchdowns and one interception. Austin Kendall was 20-for-36 for 269 yards and also led the team in rushing with 68 yards for the Bulldogs.

