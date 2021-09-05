Baby Faces
Mississippi St. avoids La. Tech upset bid with 35-34 win

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs along the sideline as Louisiana Tech...
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs along the sideline as Louisiana Tech defenders pursue him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Mississippi State won 35-34. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Will Rogers threw for 370 yards and Mississippi State scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a 35-34 come-from-behind victory over Louisiana Tech in a season opener.

LA Tech trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points. But in the game’s final 12 minutes, down 20, the Bulldogs regained their offensive composure.

Tech kicker Caleb Phillips missed a 46-yard field goal attempt in the game’s final seconds to complete the comeback.

Rogers was 39-for-47 with three touchdowns and one interception. Austin Kendall was 20-for-36 for 269 yards and also led the team in rushing with 68 yards for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

