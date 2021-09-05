Jackson State defeats Florida A&M 7-6 in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University defeated Florida A&M 7-6 in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday.

The Tigers, led by Coach Deion Sanders, showed grit and determination out on the field as this game came down to the fourth quarter.

JSU will look to build off this massive win as they continue their quest to win a championship.

