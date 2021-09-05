Baby Faces
Jackson State defeats Florida A&M 7-6 in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic

Jackson State wide receiver Joshua Lanier (1) picks up a short gain as Florida A&M defensive...
Jackson State wide receiver Joshua Lanier (1) picks up a short gain as Florida A&M defensive back Trequan Butler (14) closes in for a tackle in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University defeated Florida A&M 7-6 in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday.

The Tigers, led by Coach Deion Sanders, showed grit and determination out on the field as this game came down to the fourth quarter.

JSU will look to build off this massive win as they continue their quest to win a championship.

From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
