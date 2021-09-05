Jackson restaurants still impacted by worker shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Even a year and a half later, the pandemic is still impacting the job market.

Babalu’s General Manager, Kendall Anderson, said her restaurant continues to struggle with a shortage of employees.

“It’s still definitely hard to find people,” Anderson said. “Even when we do hire people, or we have interviews set up, sometimes they don’t show up, or they call out. They are still unreliable when it comes to that.”

Things are getting better though. Anderson said her restaurant is about 85% of the way to being back at full staff.

She said staffing really picked up when Mississippi opted out of the pandemic-related federal unemployment checks, which helped out-of-work Americans.

“As soon as unemployment ended, we got a bunch of applications, and we had people knocking on the door asking for jobs,” she said.

Soul Wired Café owner, Stacey Winters, said she hasn’t felt the shortage because she works with such a small staff. Winters is working to turn her vegan pop-up into a full-time restaurant and said she’s not concerned about staffing it because she feels the workers are out there.

“I’ve run into people daily who are looking for jobs,” Winters said. “In fact, I’ve had to turn away people because I wasn’t ready to give them employment.”

Back at Babalu’s, Anderson said they raised everyone’s wages except for servers and started offering referral incentives to close the worker-shortage gap. But even still, she said hiring more workers is still a struggle.

“Just getting people who want to work and then want to show up to work is still kind of an issue,” she said.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s most recent data shows an unemployment rate of 6.1 percent for July.

That’s down slightly from 6.2 percent the month before.

