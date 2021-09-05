Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: frontal boundary to bring rain later this evening & on Monday

Showers to return later this evening
Showers to return later this evening
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will feel hot and likely muggier out today as moisture levels increase. Expect high temperatures to top out in the low and middle 90s into this afternoon. For those that have outdoor plans for this afternoon, they should be good to for the most part. While a few hit or miss showers are possible during the day, we will see a better chance for rain heading into the evening/night hours. A frontal boundary is forecast to drop into the area by this evening and continuing overnight. This front is expected to bring showers and storms during this time.

Scattered showers and storm chances will also be elevated on Monday, especially for areas farther south, as the front continues to sink southward across the region. It will likely fade away by Tuesday with a few lingering showers possible at this time. Another front is forecast swing in by Thursday and models suggest this one could bring a big push of drier air leading to lower humidity. We will watch this trend over the next couple of days.

With the peak of hurricane season less than a week away, it’s a busy evening in the tropics. Larry is a powerful Major Category 3 Hurricane in the Atlantic. This system still doesn’t look to be a concern for the US, but it could pose a threat to Bermuda later in the work week as it curves to the north. The NHC is also monitoring a disturbance that’s over the Yucatan Peninsula right now and will likely track into the SW Gulf soon. It only has a low chance for development right now, but it’s something we will watch very closely. Regardless of development, it will likely bring rain somewhere along the Gulf Coast this week.

