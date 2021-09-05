First Alert Forecast: chance for rain/thunderstorms possible tonight and into Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While we have seen a few stray showers develop this afternoon, most of the area has spent the day hot, muggy, and dry. We are shifting our focus just to the northwest because showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in through the evening hours as a cold front drops in across the area. These showers and thunderstorms will gradually spread to the south over the next few hours and into tonight. Some could produce heavy rain and rumbles of thunder. Expect overnight lows in the lower and mid 70s.

Besides a few pop-up downpours, most of us have spent the day dry and hot!



We are now turning our focus to the NW where showers and t'storms are currently impacting the Delta. These will eventually push into our area as a cold front drops in. #mswx pic.twitter.com/eFFdLpedQI — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) September 5, 2021

The frontal boundary will still be around tomorrow as it slowly pushes southward. This will lead to another chance to see scattered showers and storms throughout Labor Day tomorrow. A lot of the activity that we see on the radar tomorrow will likely be focused south of the front which will probably be south of Interstate 20. We will be a bit cooler tomorrow in the wake of the front will highs in the 80s areawide. Some drier air could filter in behind the front, but there will likely still be moisture around for some of us. Another cold front is forecast to move in from the north by Thursday and models continue to suggest that a big push of drier air will move in across the entire area by the end of the week. This will create more comfortable and pleasant conditions during this time. We will continue to watch this trend over the next couple of days.

The NHC is still monitoring a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula that will move over the Gulf over the next few days. It only has a low chance for development at this time. Regardless of development with this system, this could bring an increase in rain to the northern Gulf Coast later in the week. At this point, it doesn’t look like we will see any impacts from this tropical disturbance thanks to the front that will pass through on Thursday keeping it to the south of us. Larry is still a Major Hurricane over the Atlantic this evening. It continues to show no threat to the U.S. with the latest track keeping it over water.

