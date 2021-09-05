Baby Faces
2 arrested following Flowood Police chase into Pearl

Labarion Manuel (L) and Larika Wolfe (R)
Labarion Manuel (L) and Larika Wolfe (R)(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations.

The subject refused to stop at Flowood Drive and Liberty Road and essentially struck a building at this location. Officers continued to attempt pulling the vehicle over.

In the process the suspect rammed a Flowood Police unit and continued towards Pearl.

Multiple jurisdictions along with Pearl Police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department assisted. The suspect was later taken into custody inside the city limits of Pearl after also damaging another Flowood Police and Pearl Police unit.

The suspect has been identified as Labarion Manuel of Winnsboro, Louisiana. The female passenger identified as Larika Wolfe of Hempstead, Texas was also arrested.

Manuel is being charged with felony fleeing, felony aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wolfe is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Subjects are being held in the Rankin County Jail with no bond.

Man fatally shot around Marwood Drive in Jackson
Car crash leaves former Hinds County DA in critical condition
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff's office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

Babalu’s General Manager, Kendall Anderson, said her restaurant continues to struggle with a...
Jackson restaurants still impacted by worker shortage
WLBT at 10p - Shortage
WLBT at 10p - Shortage
Showers likely later this evening.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Showers to return on Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast