Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal spokeswoman confirmed the news. No further details were released.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote on Instagram. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as an entry-level page at an affiliate station in Washington, D.C., and rose to become the weather forecaster on the network’s flagship morning show for more than three decades. His trademark was giving on-air congratulations to viewers who turned 100 years old.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Car crash leaves former Hinds County DA in critical condition
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

Latest News

Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
Lake Tahoe evacuees hope to return home as wildfire slows
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Willard Scott, former ‘Today’ show weatherman, dies at 87
Man fatally shot around Marwood Drive in Jackson