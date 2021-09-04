Rankin County teen heads up donation effort for Hurricane Ida victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As our neighbors to the west continue recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, 18-year-old Jonathon Thurman of Rankin County is lending a helping hand.

He’s accepting donations throughout the week and driving them to Louisiana next weekend.

“Anything can help somebody down in Louisiana because there’s a lot of people down there that don’t have anything left,” Thurman said.

Thurman is setting up drop boxes outside a number of businesses across Rankin and Hinds counties and storing all contributions at Skyway Hills Church of Christ in Pearl.

Drop boxes will be set up by noon Saturday at the following locations:

Pelahatchie

Griffin Family Medical Care

507 Second St.

Southern Grace and Gifts

525 Second St.

Fairway Grocery Store

607 Second St.

Pearl

D-BAT

5706 US-80

Skyway Hills Church of Christ

3800 Highway 80 E.

Clinton

Clinton Community Christian Corporation (4-C’s)

2001 W Northside Dr.

“It started out as I didn’t think that it was going to go very far,” Thurman said. “Now, my phone has absolutely blown up. I’m getting donations left and right.”

He said they’re not turning down anything.

“We’ve had water, pet food, baby supplies, canned foods, first aid supplies,” Thurman said. “We’re taking any type of donations. We’ve had clothes donated.”

He’ll then make the trek to Louisiana next Saturday and take all donations to a disaster relief distribution center called Noah’s Ark.

“It’s really nice to see the community come together,” he said. “Everybody’s working together, and they’re really helping us get this project done.”

It’s not the first time he’s done something like this. Thurman said he organized a donation drop-off when Hurricane Sally hit Gulf Shores.

He said he just likes helping people and wishes he could do more.

“I know that we can’t help every single person down there, but I hope that we can impact some lives during this project,” he said.

Depending on how many donations Thurman collects, he said he may need some help driving it over to Louisiana.

To contact Thurman, call 601-808-1239.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.