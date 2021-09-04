Man fatally shot around Marwood Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown, a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Jackson.

Brown says the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday around Marwood Drive.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to Merit Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say a 15-year-old teen was also shot multiple times and was transported to Merit Health, where he is listed in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time. WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.

