Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson Ward 6 councilman holds town hall meeting on upcoming budget

Aaron Banks, Jackson Ward 6 city councilman
Aaron Banks, Jackson Ward 6 city councilman(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What would the citizens of Jackson’s Ward 6 like to see carved out in the city’s budget?

That was the mission of Councilman Aaron Banks at Friday night’s town hall meeting in south Jackson.

Only a handful of Ward 6 residents showed up at Glory Empowerment Center, but they made it known what they’d like to see in Jackson’s new budget.

Banks said his priority is to address the basic needs and services that a municipality is supposed to address.

”...And that’s clean water; make sure that we can provide that to everybody. Make sure that we can deal with sanitary sewer overflows, because there are a lot of people in south Jackson that have sewer actually flowing into their house and then, also make sure that people can feel safe,” said Banks.

The deadline to finalize the city’s budget is set for September 9th.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Dagley
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

Latest News

Car jacking victim hopes recent arrests stem rising crime problem
Car jacking victim hopes recent arrests stem rising crime problem
What the pediatricians are saying about the latest on kids and COVID
Car crash leaves former Hinds County DA in critical condition
Water running in sink (WBAY file photo)
Planned water outage slated for Sept. 4 for some Jackson communities