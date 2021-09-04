Jackson Ward 6 councilman holds town hall meeting on upcoming budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What would the citizens of Jackson’s Ward 6 like to see carved out in the city’s budget?

That was the mission of Councilman Aaron Banks at Friday night’s town hall meeting in south Jackson.

Only a handful of Ward 6 residents showed up at Glory Empowerment Center, but they made it known what they’d like to see in Jackson’s new budget.

Banks said his priority is to address the basic needs and services that a municipality is supposed to address.

”...And that’s clean water; make sure that we can provide that to everybody. Make sure that we can deal with sanitary sewer overflows, because there are a lot of people in south Jackson that have sewer actually flowing into their house and then, also make sure that people can feel safe,” said Banks.

The deadline to finalize the city’s budget is set for September 9th.

