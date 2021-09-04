First Alert Forecast: nice & pleasant weather to continue throughout this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What a beautiful and bright start to the holiday weekend we’ve had here in central MS today! It’s felt hot out today, but fairly comfortable and pleasant thanks to lower humidity levels. It will be a great evening to spend outdoors grilling out on the patio. We will cool off into the overnight hours where temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s under clear skies.

Moisture looks to increase on Sunday. So, it will likely feel muggier out tomorrow with highs forecast to reach the low and mid 90s. Rain chances will also return tomorrow. Most of the day should be okay with a few hit and miss showers possible during the afternoon hours. Our best chance to see rain and storms will be Sunday night and throughout Monday as a frontal boundary drops in from the north across the area during this time. The front should fade away by Tuesday with a few lingering showers possible. Another front is expected to move in by Thursday. At this time, models suggest this one could help bring in much drier air and slightly cooler temperatures. We will continue to watch this trend over the next few days.

With the peak of hurricane season less than a week away, it’s a busy evening in the tropics. Larry is a powerful Major Category 3 Hurricane in the Atlantic. This system still doesn’t look to be a concern for the US, but it could pose a threat to Bermuda later in the work week as it curves to the north. The NHC is also monitoring a disturbance that’s over the Yucatan Peninsula right now and will likely track into the Gulf soon. It only has a low chance for development right now, but it’s something we will watch very closely.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.