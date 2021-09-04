First Alert Forecast: dry through today, chance for rain returns late Sunday & into Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More humid conditions are expected to return through the Labor Day Weekend as high pressure slides off to the east allowing for moisture to surge back in. Overall, it should be a beautiful day as we kick off the holiday weekend with high temperatures in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. All outdoor activities that you have planned for today will be all good to go!

We should see similar conditions during the day on Sunday with potentially a slight chance for hit and miss showers tomorrow afternoon. Rain and storm chances are forecast to increase late Sunday and on Monday as a front drops into the region. This front will fade by Tuesday, but another one could move in by mid-week bringing another chance for rain. Drier and slightly cooler air could filter in across the region by late week behind this frontal boundary.

Hurricane Larry is now a Major Category 3 Hurricane this morning. The latest track still has Larry moving through the Atlantic to the northwest over the coming days and could potentially pose a threat to Bermuda later this week. We are also closely monitoring a disturbance that will move over the Gulf through the weekend. It only has a low chance for tropical formation right now.

