The End Zone: Week Three
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week three of high school football is here as teams look to emphasize their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses. Only one champion can be crowned at the end of the season! Make sure to tune in to WLBT as we provide week-to-week coverage of teams in the state. To see full scores, click here.
St. Andrew’s vs St. Patrick
Ridgeland vs Pearl
Richland vs Florence
Pisgah vs Richton
MRA vs Pulaski Academy (Ark.)
Philadelphia vs Raymond
Northwest Rankin vs Clinton
Newton vs Forest
Loyd Star vs McLaurin
McAdams vs Hamilton
Mendenhall vs Magee
Leake County vs Puckett
Jim Hill vs Port Gibson
Humphreys County vs Yazoo City
Harrison Central vs Morton
Canton vs Germantown
Forest Hill vs South Jones
Brandon vs Madison Central
Lamar School vs Simpson Academy
Jackson Prep vs Greenville St. Joseph
East Rankin vs Madison St. Joseph
Clinton Christian vs Adams Christian
Cathedral vs Park Place
Velma Jackson vs Yazoo County
Warren Central vs Vicksburg
Amite School vs Central Hinds
Brookhaven Academy vs Bowling Green (La.)
Scott Central vs Union
Franklin County vs Wesson
Tensas (La.) vs Rebul Academy
Tri-County Academy vs Central Holmes
Wayne Academy vs Hillcrest Christian
St. Aloysius vs Riverfield (La.)
Pillow Academy vs Hartfield Academy
Oak Forest (La.) vs Jackson Academy
Manchester Academy vs Briarfield (La.)
