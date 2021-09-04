Baby Faces
The End Zone: Week Three

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week three of high school football is here as teams look to emphasize their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses. Only one champion can be crowned at the end of the season! Make sure to tune in to WLBT as we provide week-to-week coverage of teams in the state. To see full scores, click here.

St. Andrew’s vs St. Patrick

Ridgeland vs Pearl

Richland vs Florence

Pisgah vs Richton

MRA vs Pulaski Academy (Ark.)

Philadelphia vs Raymond

Northwest Rankin vs Clinton

Newton vs Forest

Loyd Star vs McLaurin

McAdams vs Hamilton

Mendenhall vs Magee

Leake County vs Puckett

Jim Hill vs Port Gibson

Humphreys County vs Yazoo City

Harrison Central vs Morton

Canton vs Germantown

Forest Hill vs South Jones

Brandon vs Madison Central

Lamar School vs Simpson Academy

Jackson Prep vs Greenville St. Joseph

East Rankin vs Madison St. Joseph

Clinton Christian vs Adams Christian

Cathedral vs Park Place

Velma Jackson vs Yazoo County

Warren Central vs Vicksburg

Amite School vs Central Hinds

Brookhaven Academy vs Bowling Green (La.)

Scott Central vs Union

Franklin County vs Wesson

Tensas (La.) vs Rebul Academy

Tri-County Academy vs Central Holmes

Wayne Academy vs Hillcrest Christian

St. Aloysius vs Riverfield (La.)

Pillow Academy vs Hartfield Academy

Oak Forest (La.) vs Jackson Academy

Manchester Academy vs Briarfield (La.)

Submit your photos from the games here!

