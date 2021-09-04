Car jacking victim hopes recent arrests stem rising crime problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent car jacking victims hopes this week’s arrests of a group of teens take his perpetrators off the streets.

Local law enforcement agencies worked together on multiple crimes believed to linked to a ring of teenage suspects.

“They’re pointing the guns at me, and they demanded that I fork over my keys and wallet,” said Belhaven resident Patrick McCarty.

Around 8:30 Saturday evening, he said he was car jacked in the rear of his Jefferson Street apartment by two young Black men in black hoodies. The library branch manager was getting out of his car when he was approached.

The thieves left in his black 2016 Ford Focus. The 33-year-old is one of several crime victims in the past several weeks in the Belhaven area.

“I’m disappointed, upset, frustrated with all of this, but I know it could have been worse,” said McCarty. “At least I have my life, have my life and that’s something sometimes we often take for granted.”

The same day Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal said two people were car jacked in his city, as well as in Clinton and Terry.

“We were able to ascertain some identities on multiple people,” said the chief.

Ridgeland, Clinton, Jackson and Terry Police worked the case. Wednesday the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested four 16 and 17-year-olds for numerous car jackings and armed robberies.

“We were able to apprehend four of these suspects at a local restaurant down in Jackson,” said Neal. “From there they’ve been interviewed. They’ve been talked to by multiple law enforcement agencies. We’ve obtained confessions from some of them.”

Police urge you to be aware of your surroundings, don’t be distracted on your cell phone and go to a safe place if you see something suspicious.

“Get back in your car, drive around the block. Drive to a lighted convenience store,” added Neal. “Park right by the front door. Go in ask the clerk to call 911.”

Ridgeland Police are searching for a fifth suspect. McCarty’s car has not been located.

