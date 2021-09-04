Baby Faces
Car crash leaves former Hinds County DA in critical condition

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is in critical condition after being involved in a car crash Wednesday night.

Family members did not go into detail, but they did tell WLBT that he was driving when he was hit by another car.

The accident took place as stormy weather swept through the area Wednesday evening.

The family is asking for privacy and that the community lift Smith and his family up in prayer.

