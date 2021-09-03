WLBT’s things to know 9/3/21: Political power, plea for help, convoy crashes, travel weekend, National Food Bank Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on State Cybersecurity during a governor's news conference, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

While Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has been known to use legal proceedings to send a message -- like lawsuits against China, Google, and battleground states that helped decide the 2020 election -- filings by her own stepmother accuse Fitch of using her position as the state’s top law enforcement official to intimidate and influence.

2. Family of killed FedEx driver pleads for public’s help in solving his case

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Federal Express driver Robert Williams. Police say he was fatally shot just over two weeks ago. His family is hoping someone will come forward with what they know. “I was just not expecting them to tell me that he was dead,” said Tierra Williams after she saw police cars the night of August 11.

3. 10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts

10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts (WLBT)

Ten soldiers were taken to the hospital after a crash as part of a convoy headed to Louisiana to aid with Hurricane Ida relief. Lieutenant Brian Myers says the group was traveling on I-55, near the I-220 split, when another driver cut them off, causing a chain reaction. The lead of the convoy slammed their brakes, causing six military vehicles to collide. Ten soldiers were taken to the hospital per protocol but just one had minor injuries.

4. Holiday travel weekend

Mississippi Highway Patrol. Source: WDAM

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is beefing up patrols ahead of the holiday weekend. The 2021 Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period will begin on Friday, September 3rd at 12:01 a.m. and end Monday, September 6th at midnight. MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) in hopes of enforcing traffic laws and reducing crashes.

5. It’s National Food Bank Day! Stewpot one of many banks collecting donations Fri.

Work began about ten years ago to set up a new food pantry for Stewpot Community Services. (WLBT)

It’s National Food Bank Day! Stewpot Community Services is one of many food banks collecting donations Friday. Stewpot will be at the Jackson Kroger off I-55 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. to collect items for its Food Pantry. This annual event, held the first Friday in September, encourages Americans to remember that no one should go to bed hungry.

