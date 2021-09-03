Traffic Alert: Overnight ramp closure Tuesday, Sept. 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the Highway 49 north ramp to Interstate 20 east and westbound in Rankin County.

It will be closed from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

MDOT crews will be stripping the roads.

Motorists are advised to drive slow, pay attention to signage and be alert for roadside workers.

U.S. 49 north traffic headed to either direction of I-20 will detour via U.S. Highway 80.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.