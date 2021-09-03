Traffic Alert: Overnight ramp closure Tuesday, Sept. 7

Baby Faces
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the Highway 49 north ramp to Interstate 20 east and westbound in Rankin County.

It will be closed from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

MDOT crews will be stripping the roads.

Motorists are advised to drive slow, pay attention to signage and be alert for roadside workers.

U.S. 49 north traffic headed to either direction of I-20 will detour via U.S. Highway 80.

