Tougaloo, Jackson State to offer COVID-19 vaccinations next week

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(WRDW)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University and Tougaloo College will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations next week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, JSU will host a vaccination event at One University Place, Suite 6, 1100 John R. Lynch St.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m., and Moderna and Pfizer shots will be provided by the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

Shots will be free and made available to students, faculty and staff from JSU, as well as members of the public.

Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a second dose vaccine clinic at Tougaloo College’s Warren Hall.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Pfizer shot will be administered.

Individuals interested can register by clicking here.

The event is sponsored by Tougaloo and by the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health and is being funded through a grant from the CDC Foundation.

