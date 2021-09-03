Three wanted for attempted murder in LSU parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three men are wanted for attempted murder in an LSU parking lot.

According to LSU police, they are currently looking for three men:

20-year-old Rechard Kelly

20-year-old Rechard Kelly (WAFB)

20-year-old Ricky Earl Kely III

20-year-old Ricky Earl Kelly III (Police)

20-year-old Tyrick Owens

20-year-old Tedrick Tyrick Owens (Police)

The report states that shots were fired in LSU’s Spruce Hall Lot on August 28 around 10:30 p.m.

Police are also looking for a person of interest in connection with the incident.

Person of interest in connection with incident (Police)

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard says one person has already been arrested in connection to the case, Zora A. Scott.

Zora A. Scott (Police)

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Ricky Kelly III, please contact Detectives Landy or Stephenson at 225-578-3231 or CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867.

