Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Carroll Co. man

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Carroll Co. man
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Carroll Co. man(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are searching for a missing man from Carroll County.

74-year-old Mitchel Roby Baugh was last seen Thursday morning on County Road 144 in the Carrollton area.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

Family members say he has a medical condition that could affect his judgment.

If anyone has information on where Baugh could be, contact Carroll County Sheriff Department at 662-237-9319.

