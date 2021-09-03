Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Carroll Co. man
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are searching for a missing man from Carroll County.
74-year-old Mitchel Roby Baugh was last seen Thursday morning on County Road 144 in the Carrollton area.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.
Family members say he has a medical condition that could affect his judgment.
If anyone has information on where Baugh could be, contact Carroll County Sheriff Department at 662-237-9319.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.