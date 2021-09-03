Baby Faces
Planned water outage slated for Sept. 4 for some Jackson communities

(WBAY file photo)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 120 customers in Jackson will be without water Saturday when water is turned off for a planned repair.

The outage will last from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will affect residents in these areas:

  • 300-499 blocks of Bounds Street
  • 800-899 block of Serville Drive
  • 5200-5299 Clair Street
  • 5200-5299 Ponce De Leon Place
  • 5200-5299 Bienville Place
  • 5200-5299 Cedar Park Drive
  • 400-499 Marquis Street
  • 5100-5299 Keele Street
  • 400-499 Comet Drive

The outage will also affect Jerry’s Little Lambs Learning Center, Creative Kids Academy, Mississippi Testing, and Pepper Mill Apartments.

Once water is restored, a boil water notice will be issued. The notice will be in place at least through early next week. Due to the Labor Day holiday, sampling will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7.

