Planned water outage slated for Sept. 4 for some Jackson communities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 120 customers in Jackson will be without water Saturday when water is turned off for a planned repair.

The outage will last from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will affect residents in these areas:

300-499 blocks of Bounds Street

800-899 block of Serville Drive

5200-5299 Clair Street

5200-5299 Ponce De Leon Place

5200-5299 Bienville Place

5200-5299 Cedar Park Drive

400-499 Marquis Street

5100-5299 Keele Street

400-499 Comet Drive

The outage will also affect Jerry’s Little Lambs Learning Center, Creative Kids Academy, Mississippi Testing, and Pepper Mill Apartments.

Once water is restored, a boil water notice will be issued. The notice will be in place at least through early next week. Due to the Labor Day holiday, sampling will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7.

