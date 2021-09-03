Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pizza order to jail results in charges

According to a report, Pizza Hut donated the food to the sheriff’s office and is seeking restitution to be included in future court proceedings.
Pizza Hut sign
Pizza Hut sign
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three persons, at least one while incarcerated, are charged with ordering nearing $225 worth of pizza and wings and placing the order in the name of a county employee, according to a report from the Crossville Chronicle.

John Edward Barnwell, 31, was arrested August 27 on a charge of theft of services of up to $500.

Matthew Raymond Alcorn, 30, was arrested the same day on a charge of conspiracy to commit theft of services of up to $500.

Briana Shea Bond, 23, was taken into custody August 30 when she was found at a residence where an unrelated investigation was taking place. She faces the same theft of services of up to $500 charge, the report said.

The incident occurred when someone placed an order with Pizza Hut for $224.41 worth of pizzas and chicken wings for delivery to the Justice Center.

When the delivery driver arrived at the jail, he was informed the man whose name was connected with placing the order was the county maintenance person for the jail and had not placed the order, the report said.

A review of surveillance video shows Alcorn allowing Barnwell his phone to make two calls, one to Bond, his girlfriend, and the other placing the order.

Samantha Seay was called to write an incident report, and following her investigation wrote warrants for the trio.

Barnwell had been incarcerated on a warrant which was served the same day charged with vandalism of sewer lines, the report said.

A report filed on Monday stated that the maintenance worker was working in the cell area running lines when he reported receiving comments he interpreted as threats from Barnwell.

Investigator Jason Elmore is investigating the latest incident.

According to the Crossville Chronicle, Pizza Hut donated the food to the sheriff’s office and is seeking restitution to be included in future court proceedings.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Car crash leaves former Hinds County DA in critical condition
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
Miss. senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Showers to return on Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Willard Scott, former ‘Today’ show weatherman, dies at 87
Man fatally shot around Marwood Drive in Jackson
WLBT at 4p, 5p, 6p - Sports
WLBT at 4p, 5p, 6p - Sports