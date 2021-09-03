Baby Faces
Oxford Police release sketch of alleged stabbing suspect

Artist rendering of suspect stabbing suspect in Oxford.
Artist rendering of suspect stabbing suspect in Oxford.(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Oxford Police Department has released the sketch of a man they believed stabbed a person in the Market District.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., on Aug. 30, police say a white male entered a home in the Market District off of Garland Avenue, stabbed a resident there and fled the scene.

The resident was transported to the hospital and was later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is said to be a white male between 5′6″ and 5′8″ and weighing around 130 to 140 pounds. He has blondish/brown hair.

He was wearing a powder blue polo-style shirt with khaki shorts and a tan hat at the time of the incident.

If you have any information, please contact Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

