Oxford Police release sketch of alleged stabbing suspect

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Oxford Police Department has released the sketch of a man they believed stabbed a person in the Market District.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., on Aug. 30, police say a white male entered a home in the Market District off of Garland Avenue, stabbed a resident there and fled the scene.

The resident was transported to the hospital and was later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is said to be a white male between 5′6″ and 5′8″ and weighing around 130 to 140 pounds. He has blondish/brown hair.

He was wearing a powder blue polo-style shirt with khaki shorts and a tan hat at the time of the incident.

If you have any information, please contact Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

