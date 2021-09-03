Baby Faces
Mississippi man tased, arrested after walking into sheriff’s office and attacking deputy
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies had to take down a suspect on their own turf.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Christopher Thomas came into the lobby of the sheriff’s office in Tupelo. According to deputies, he was acting strange and belligerent.

When a deputy tried to assist Thomas, he reportedly became more agitated. A second deputy then contacted one of Thomas’ relatives who agreed to come pick the man up.

Before they could arrive, though, deputies say Thomas blocked the lobby door and refused to move.

Deputies told Thomas to go outside and wait, but he reportedly turned and charged them. That’s when a deputy tased Thomas.

He fell to the floor, but then got up and tackled a deputy. Two other deputies were able to arrest Thomas.

He is being charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault on an officer.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

