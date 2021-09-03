Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team

From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013 in New Orleans. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you need a nice suit, Michael Strahan is the man to call. And that’s exactly what Coach Prime did.

According to Insider, Deion Sanders, head coach for the JSU Tigers, placed a call to Good Morning America’s Strahan due to the fact that he wanted his players “dressed to the nines” for their first game against Florida A&M on Sunday.

Strahan, who has his very own line with Men’s Warehouse, Collection by Michael Strahan, made that dream a reality and provided every player and coach on the Jackson State University football team with a custom suit. That’s around 150 suits.

This entailed a pop-up Men’s Warehouse on the JSU campus for fitting the coaches and players, and what Insider called “a team of tailors” to take their measurements.

“They just felt so wonderful,” Sanders told Insider. “You should’ve seen their faces. They lit up when they walked into that room.”

Politics has also gotten involved with the highly-anticipated matchup between JSU and Florida A&M.

Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson and Florida Representative Al Lawson have placed a wager on the game, with the winner receiving “a supply of local delicacies” from their opponent’s home region.

Lawson has wagered a box of North Florida shrimp, while Thompson has wagered Delta catfish.

“Both lawmakers agreed to wear the opposing team’s shirt if their respective team loses. The two friends, and fraternity brothers, agree that this game is one the fans have been waiting for,” a statement read on Friday.

The game is set for Sunday, September 5, at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Dagley
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes as fellow quarterbacks Taysom Hill (7)...
Saints-Packers to play in Jacksonville
SOURCE: AP
Alcorn State falls to North Carolina Central in first game since 2019
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week Two
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
Saints-Cardinals game canceled