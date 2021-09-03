MDOT delays paving project to help farmers during harvest season

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is holding off on a paving project in around the Port of Rosedale at least until the end of harvest season.

The state instructed contractors to suspend work on a road project in the area until October, so it would not interfere with the transporting of crops.

“We know how important it is for farmers to get their crops out of the field and to the grain elevators in a timely manner,” said Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons. “This being such a highly traveled area by farmers right now, we’re going to suspend work until October so it will not interfere with our farmer’s ability to safely get to their ports.”

The project includes repaving eight miles of State Route 1 from Beulah to north Rosedale and 18 miles of State Route 8 from State Route 1 to Cleveland.

Work includes removing and replacing failed areas in the roadway, milling the existing asphalt, pouring new asphalt, adding new striping and installing a new guard rail.

The work is needed to address pavement issues there, according to an MDOT news release.

The $7.3 million project is being conducted by APAC-Mississippi. Work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

