Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Hard to understand’: Emmett Till memorial goes missing

Emmett Till
Emmett Till
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONEY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Emmett Till historical marker in front of Bryant’s Grocery is missing, according to a Thursday Tweet from the Emmett Till Interpretive Center.

“It appears to have been hit by a vehicle and removed,” the Tweet states.

The news comes days after the 66th anniversary of the murder of Till.

On August 28, 1955, the 14-year-old Black teenager from Chicago was abducted from his uncle’s home near Greenwood and killed for allegedly making sexual advances at a white woman.

Three days later, Till’s body was found in the Tallahatchie River. His body was returned to Chicago, where his mother insisted on a public funeral, with an open casket, to expose to the world the horrors that were afflicted on her young son.

The woman Till allegedly hit on was Carolyn Bryant, now Carolyn Bryant Donham. In 2017, she admitted she lied about the allegations.

Till’s death helped spark the civil rights movement.

Decades later, multiple historical markers put up to honor the teen have been stolen, lost, or vandalized.

In 2019, a fourth marker was dedicated in Glendora, at the site where Till’s body was recovered, to replace one that had been riddled with bullet holes. The sign it replaced is currently on display at the U.S. History Museum.

Prior to that, three other markers at the site also had been vandalized. “The signs dedicated to the memory of Emmett Till have been stolen, thrown in the river, replaced, shot, defaced with acid, and spray painted with the letters ‘KKK,” the interpretive center wrote. “It is hard to understand how it can be so difficult to honor the memory of a murdered child - even today.”

We have reached out to the Emmett Till Interpretive Center and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Dagley
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
Family of killed FedEx driver pleads for public’s help in solving his case
Family of killed FedEx driver pleads for public’s help in solving his case

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know 9/3/21: Political power, holiday travel, National Food Bank Day
WLBT’s things to know 9/3/21: Political power, plea for help, convoy crashes, travel weekend, National Food Bank Day
Work began about ten years ago to set up a new food pantry for Stewpot Community Services.
It’s National Food Bank Day! Stewpot one of many banks collecting donations Fri.
Preliminary numbers about how South Carolina drivers fared on the roadways over the New Year’s...
State trooper increase patrols ahead of holiday weekend
Unofficial End of Summer Features Sun, Clouds and Rain Chances by Labor Day Itself
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Labor Day weekend ahead