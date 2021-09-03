Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Germantown to take on new challenger Friday after Canton pulls out due to COVID-19

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Germantown will be taking on the Lake Charles College Prep Blazers Friday night after their scheduled opponent pulled out due to COVID-19.

The Mavericks (1-0) were set to face the Canton Tigers (0-1) in the week two matchup. However, Germantown officials learned Monday that the Tigers had to withdraw due to the coronavirus.

“The team is quarantined. That’s the information that was given to us,” said Germantown Athletic Director Gregg Perry.

The school scrambled to find an opponent and finally lined up Lake Charles after “exhausting a dozen schools in Mississippi,” he said.

Friday’s game will be the season opener for the Trailblazers, who are traveling to Gluckstadt to take on the Class 6 Region 2 team.

“A friend of a friend of a friend got us hooked up,” Perry said. “They’re coming here.

He said coaches didn’t want to take a bye week, saying it’s too early in the season to do so. Last week, the Mavs traveled to Vicksburg, where they defeated the Gators in a 34-14 decision.

“We need to play. No Friday going forward is guaranteed with COVID,” he said. “Taking off now is not an option. We need to keep playing and keep improving on the field.”

We reached out to Canton High for comment, but school officials were not immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Dagley
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

Latest News

Flowers says though he is free from the prison bars he is not free from those who still believe...
Miss. Center for Justice files lawsuit against district attorney for wrongful prosecution of Curtis Flowers
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic Alert: Overnight ramp closure Tuesday, Sept. 7
COVID-19 vaccinations
Tougaloo, Jackson State to offer COVID-19 vaccinations next week
MDOT delaying paving project to help farmers in Rosedale area.
MDOT delays paving project to help farmers during harvest season