Germantown to take on new challenger Friday after Canton pulls out due to COVID-19

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Germantown will be taking on the Lake Charles College Prep Blazers Friday night after their scheduled opponent pulled out due to COVID-19.

The Mavericks (1-0) were set to face the Canton Tigers (0-1) in the week two matchup. However, Germantown officials learned Monday that the Tigers had to withdraw due to the coronavirus.

“The team is quarantined. That’s the information that was given to us,” said Germantown Athletic Director Gregg Perry.

The school scrambled to find an opponent and finally lined up Lake Charles after “exhausting a dozen schools in Mississippi,” he said.

Friday’s game will be the season opener for the Trailblazers, who are traveling to Gluckstadt to take on the Class 6 Region 2 team.

“A friend of a friend of a friend got us hooked up,” Perry said. “They’re coming here.

He said coaches didn’t want to take a bye week, saying it’s too early in the season to do so. Last week, the Mavs traveled to Vicksburg, where they defeated the Gators in a 34-14 decision.

“We need to play. No Friday going forward is guaranteed with COVID,” he said. “Taking off now is not an option. We need to keep playing and keep improving on the field.”

We reached out to Canton High for comment, but school officials were not immediately available for comment.

