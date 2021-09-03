Friday night & weekend weather forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pleasant weather is in store for at least the first half of this holiday weekend.  Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.  Partly sunny weather is expected Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.  The humidity should stay low before increasing Sunday and Monday.  Highs will reach the lower 90s Sunday and Monday under partly sunny skies with lows in the 70s.  There will be scattered showers possible Sunday, but more likely Monday Labor Day.  Next week appears unsettled as temperatures stay in the upper 80s for highs, but there will be scattered to numerous showers around on a daily basis.  It’s hard to know if this will directly be the result of an area of low pressure trying to form in the western Gulf, but we will monitor it.  There’s also Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic, but it is not expected to threaten land.  Otherwise, the tropics look to remain relatively quiet.  Average high this time of year, the first weekend of September is 92 and the average low is 72.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

