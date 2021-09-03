First Alert Forecast: seasonable Labor Day weekend ahead

FRIDAY: With high pressure over the area – expect a quiet end to the work week across the region. Sunshine will fade a bit behind high cirrus clouds streaming in from the north. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s amid tolerable humidity levels for early September. Clouds will hang around through Friday night with lows dipping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will ease farther east through the weekend, gradually filtering more moisture into the region off the Gulf of Mexico. Skies go from morning cloudiness to afternoon sunshine through Saturday – turning partly cloudy by Sunday with a few hit and miss storms returning by that point. Highs will run in the lower 90s, lows will be in the lower 70s. Rain chances will likely increase with the approach of a front late Sunday into Monday.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A few more opportunities for showers and storms will emerge next week as a few fronts approach the region. Expect the first front to move into the area by Labor Day Monday – this will spark scattered downpours, yet, not a complete washout. The front will fade Tuesday, but another front will approach mid-week – kicking off another chance for scattered storms. Expect highs to hang in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the 70s. Drier air filters in late week – putting lows in the 60s again to round out the week.

