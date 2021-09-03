Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miss. Center for Justice files federal lawsuit against district attorney for wrongful prosecution

Flowers says though he is free from the prison bars he is not free from those who still believe...
Flowers says though he is free from the prison bars he is not free from those who still believe he is a killer.(Dave Doobinin)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Center for Justice filed a federal lawsuit against District Attorney Doug Evans and three investigators for the wrongful prosecution of Curtis Flowers.

Curtis Flowers faced six trials, four resulting in death sentences and more than two decades behind bars for the Tardy Furniture Store shootings in 1996.

The lawsuit addresses a variety of misconduct by Evans and the investigators, including pressuring witnesses to implicate Flowers and ignoring other more likely suspects.

It does not seek a specific amount of money but instead leaves all questions to a jury.

“Curtis Flowers never should have been charged,” said Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice, a nonprofit, public interest law firm committed to advancing racial and economic justice. “The murders were clearly the work of professional criminals. Curtis Flowers was 26 years old with no criminal record and nothing in his history to suggest he would commit a crime like this. The prosecution was tainted throughout by racial discrimination and repeated misconduct. This lawsuit seeks accountability for that misconduct.”

Flowers’ story garnered national attention, including a highly acclaimed podcast on the American Public Media series “In the Dark,” and an episode on “60 Minutes” that focused on Flowers’ innocence and the relentless pursuit of him by the prosecutor, District Attorney Doug Evans.

“Curtis Flowers can never get back the twenty-three years of his life that he spent in prison when he should have been home with his family and friends,” said Kaitlyn Golden of Hogan Lovells, who is also filing the lawsuit. “The law allows innocent people to file lawsuits seeking to hold state officials accountable for misconduct leading to wrongful imprisonment. With this case, we hope to do just that, and to seek some redress for Curtis Flowers for the horrors he endured over more than two decades behind bars.”

Flowers was released on bail on December 16, 2019.

Three weeks later, Doug Evans withdrew from the case and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch was appointed to take his place. After lawyers in her office spent several months reviewing the evidence and the history of the case, she moved to dismiss the case and the prosecution was finally ended on September 4, 2020.

In March, Circuit Court Judge George Mitchell announced Flowers would receive half a million dollars from Mississippi for the wrongful conviction.

In an exclusive 3 On Your Side interview, Flowers shared his faith, future, and hopes after serving time at Parchman for the murders.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Dagley
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

Latest News

Unofficial End of Summer Features Sun, Clouds and Rain Chances by Labor Day Itself
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Labor Day weekend ahead
Germantown to take on new challenger Friday after Canton pulls out due to COVID-19
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic Alert: Overnight ramp closure Tuesday, Sept. 7
COVID-19 vaccinations
Tougaloo, Jackson State to offer COVID-19 vaccinations next week