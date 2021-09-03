Miss. Center for Justice files federal lawsuit against district attorney for wrongful prosecution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Center for Justice filed a federal lawsuit against District Attorney Doug Evans and three investigators for the wrongful prosecution of Curtis Flowers.

Curtis Flowers faced six trials, four resulting in death sentences and more than two decades behind bars for the Tardy Furniture Store shootings in 1996.

The lawsuit addresses a variety of misconduct by Evans and the investigators, including pressuring witnesses to implicate Flowers and ignoring other more likely suspects.

It does not seek a specific amount of money but instead leaves all questions to a jury.

“Curtis Flowers never should have been charged,” said Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice, a nonprofit, public interest law firm committed to advancing racial and economic justice. “The murders were clearly the work of professional criminals. Curtis Flowers was 26 years old with no criminal record and nothing in his history to suggest he would commit a crime like this. The prosecution was tainted throughout by racial discrimination and repeated misconduct. This lawsuit seeks accountability for that misconduct.”

Flowers’ story garnered national attention, including a highly acclaimed podcast on the American Public Media series “In the Dark,” and an episode on “60 Minutes” that focused on Flowers’ innocence and the relentless pursuit of him by the prosecutor, District Attorney Doug Evans.

“Curtis Flowers can never get back the twenty-three years of his life that he spent in prison when he should have been home with his family and friends,” said Kaitlyn Golden of Hogan Lovells, who is also filing the lawsuit. “The law allows innocent people to file lawsuits seeking to hold state officials accountable for misconduct leading to wrongful imprisonment. With this case, we hope to do just that, and to seek some redress for Curtis Flowers for the horrors he endured over more than two decades behind bars.”

Flowers was released on bail on December 16, 2019.

Three weeks later, Doug Evans withdrew from the case and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch was appointed to take his place. After lawyers in her office spent several months reviewing the evidence and the history of the case, she moved to dismiss the case and the prosecution was finally ended on September 4, 2020.

In March, Circuit Court Judge George Mitchell announced Flowers would receive half a million dollars from Mississippi for the wrongful conviction.

In an exclusive 3 On Your Side interview, Flowers shared his faith, future, and hopes after serving time at Parchman for the murders.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.