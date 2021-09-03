Attala County Circuit Clerk, 51, dies of complications due to COVID

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Attala County Circuit Clerk has died due to complications from COVID-19, reports Breezy News.

Wanda Fancher, 51, was in her fourth term in the position.

Fancher’s funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Gymnasium with her burial at Parkway Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, September 3, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 4, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Gymnasium.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.