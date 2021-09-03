Baby Faces
Attala County Circuit Clerk, 51, dies of complications due to COVID
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Attala County Circuit Clerk has died due to complications from COVID-19, reports Breezy News.

Wanda Fancher, 51, was in her fourth term in the position.

Fancher’s funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Gymnasium with her burial at Parkway Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, September 3, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 4, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Gymnasium.

