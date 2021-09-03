Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Miss (WMC) - A teen is charged with capital murder in Tate County.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance confirmed 13-year-old Michael Campbell is charged in connection to the death of 12-year-old Gaines Coker.

Coker was burned to death in Coldwater, Mississippi in June. Lance said Coker was behind a shop on property near Arkabutla Lake on Arkabutla Dam Lake when he was engulfed in flames. He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, then flown to the burn unit in Little Rock where he died.

Campbell will be charged as an adult with one count of capital murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Benjamin Dagley
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on...
Court documents claim Lynn Fitch used her power as AG to intimidate

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
Dobbs spoke Friday at the MSMA question and answer session.
Dobbs: Ivermectin has developed a ‘weird cult following’
Mississippi man tased, arrested after walking into sheriff’s office and attacking deputy
Mississippi man tased, arrested after walking into sheriff’s office and attacking deputy