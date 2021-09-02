Baby Faces
Yazoo Co. homes damaged, electricity knocked out after Wednesday’s storms

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Strong winds ripped through Yazoo County on Wednesday, damaging homes and leaving hundreds of people without electricity.

The winds uprooted a large tree that fell on top of a home on Main Street in Eden.

A mother and her two children were inside when the tree came crashing down, but they were not hurt.

The gusty winds caused another tree to fall onto Highway 49 East, blocking traffic for several hours.

It was a scary experience for Kathy Earley, a volunteer firefighter who lived through it.

“I heard it whistling through my door,” Earley said. “I started hollering for my Child who is 26. Yes, this scared me. I’m by myself, if my house goes I have nothing.”

Yazoo County Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham says three homes were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

