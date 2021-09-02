WLBT’s things to know 9/2/21: Ida survivors, Duling apt. proposal, Lift up Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. McComb family thankful to be alive after Hurricane Ida destroys home and car

Betty Quin and her daughter, Deborah Sauls, survey damage to their McComb home Hurricane Ida blows tree into it (WLBT)

Pike County residents continue to pick up the pieces and clean up after Ida blasted through this week. One McComb family is also putting their hands together, thanking God for sparing their lives. Deborah Sauls hugged her mother, 83-year-old Betty Quin, thankful to be able to do so. “God definitely had a hand in all of this,” said Sauls. Looking at the damage done to the home they’ve lived in since 1988, you have to wonder how anyone survived.

2. 6 story apartment proposed for Duling School property

The project is called Fondren Place Phase 2. Developers Andrew Mattice and Mike Peters reportedly plan to build 130 units of one and two-bedroom apartments on four floors, with two lower floors for parking. Duling School is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

3. Lift up Louisiana

Lift up Louisiana (WDAM)

The road to recovery in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will take a long time and a lot of money. That’s why Gray Television is partnering with the Salvation Army to “Lift up Louisiana.” When you support Salvation Army disaster services with a donation, 100% is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to the number on your screen to donate. Gray TV is starting the campaign by donating 50,000 dollars.

