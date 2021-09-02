Wednesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Welcome to September, but it still feels every bit of August with the heat and humidity. Highs were in the 90s again today and will continue in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Labor Day weekend. A weak front is slowly crossing our area tonight and tomorrow. There is a slight chance for showers, but the end result should be some cooler and less humid weather. You’ll notice it most Friday and Saturday with morning lows in the middle and upper 60s. Humidity will come back Sunday and Monday causing a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the humidity will make it feel closer to 100. There is a heat advisory again for Thursday for the southern Mississippi counties bordering Louisiana by land. The tropics are very active, but there is nothing threatening our area. We will watch an area in the western Caribbean that has a chance for development this week, but it should be more of an issue for the southwest Gulf of Mexico, should it form.

